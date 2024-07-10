Rahul Dravid is the brand ambassador of ARS Steels

Rahul Dravid will appear in a series of promotional films that will launch for the company’s newest product - ARS 550D CRS TMT bars. This is corrosion-resistant steel with optimal micro-alloys that can resist the effects of the environment. Company sources say that this product is ideally suited for areas where water salinity is high and is now the best option in the market for individual home builders, structural engineers, and builders. The campaign featuring the coach of the T20 World-Cup-winning team will kick off on all major TV and digital channels during July’24.