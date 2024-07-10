Rahul Dravid is the brand ambassador of ARS Steels

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dravid will appear in a series of promotional films that will launch for the company’s newest product - ARS 550D CRS TMT bars.
ARS Steels has signed up the former Indian cricket team captain to launch its new Corrosion Resistant Steel (CRS) in the retail segment. ARS Steels is a market leader in the northern Tamil Nadu markets, in terms of volume, brand reputation and quality standards. The 46-year-old ARS Group was the first to launch true 550D quality steel in the south. The company has built-in quality tests across their manufacturing process, operated by Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), Switzerland who provide authentic certification for every batch of steel.
Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, MD, ARS Steels says, “We changed the way end-consumers bought steel by introducing QR-code based quality monitoring. Besides this we have Steel Patrol tech vans for on-site Spectro testing. This has earned us the trust of our customers.” The company had launched the "Know the Truth" campaign in 2023 encouraging customers to stop buying blindly and check the test reports before buying TMT bars. The company had then sought to aggressively promote the new way of buying steel to its customers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala."
In continuation of the campaign, Rahul Dravid will be the brand ambassador for ARS Steel. Talking about this, Rajesh Bhatia, ED, ARS Steels, “Shri Rahul Dravid is known for his work ethics, strength of character and leadership. A perfect complement to ARS Steel’s brand outlook.”
Rahul Dravid will appear in a series of promotional films that will launch for the company’s newest product - ARS 550D CRS TMT bars. This is corrosion-resistant steel with optimal micro-alloys that can resist the effects of the environment. Company sources say that this product is ideally suited for areas where water salinity is high and is now the best option in the market for individual home builders, structural engineers, and builders. The campaign featuring the coach of the T20 World-Cup-winning team will kick off on all major TV and digital channels during July’24.