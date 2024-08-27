Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the FabriCare ad got us thinking...

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
There are one too many commercials that feature more than one celebrity. What's the tea?
Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have set tongues wagging with their latest on-screen appearance—not in a blockbuster film, but in a swanky advert for FabriCare. The duo, looking every bit the fashionistas they are, strutted their stuff to promote the brand's message: "Beauty That Needs No Protection". Fancy, eh?
Directed by none other than the king of melodrama himself, Karan Johar, under his Dharma 2.0 banner, this star-studded spectacle was dreamt up by the creative boffins at 82.5 Communications. The ad's core message? True beauty, like top-notch fabrics, needs TLC, not a fortress.
Just last year FabriCare unveiled its ad films featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. Which is interesting, because Shah Rukh Khan has also been the brand ambassador, along with his wife Gauri Khan, of D'Decor, the home furnishing brand that owns FabriCare. That is five celebrities in a span of a year.
But hold your horses! These aren't just a single brand's celeb-studded commercials. They are part of a growing trend that's got brands chucking celebrities into their ads like confetti at a wedding. Let's take a gander at some other examples, shall we?
Tira: Reliance Retail's latest campaign is a veritable who's who of Bollywood, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan.
Vimal: This Elaichi brand's recent ads, unveiled earlier this year for the IPL 2024, are like a Bollywood bromance, with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff sharing screen space.
Rungta Steel: Talk about a blast from the past! This ad reunited SRK, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, all reprising iconic characters from their previous films.
Everest Spices: Bringing together the Badshah of Bollywood and the Big B, this ad series is spicier than the product itself!
But wait, there's more! Cricket, India's other religion, isn't far behind in this celeb-palooza:
Zomato's World Cup ad featuring Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle was the talk of the town last year.
Dream11's IPL ads are like a who's who of Indian cricket, featuring Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and practically the entire Indian cricket team.
So, why are brands going gaga over multi-starrer ads? Well, it could be a bit like throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks. More celebs means more eyeballs, more social media buzz, and potentially, more bang for your buck. But there's a flip side, mind you. Too many stars can overshadow the product, leaving viewers dazzled by the celeb quotient but clueless about what's being sold.
Let's not forget, though, that some of the most iconic celebrity endorsements have been long-term affairs with a single star. Think Shah Rukh Khan and Hyundai, a partnership that's lasted longer than some Bollywood careers. Or Abhishek Bachchan's enduring relationship with Idea, Hrithik Roshan's adrenaline-fueled adventures with Mountain Dew, and Salman Khan's macho association with Thums Up.
In the end, whether it's a solo act or an ensemble cast, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Or in this case, in the buying. So, will these multi-starrer ads have cash registers ringing, or will they be remembered as nothing more than glitzy spectacles? Only time will tell. Until then, pass the popcorn, will you?