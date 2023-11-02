Ranbir Kapoor features as an inspirational teacher in Hauser Pens' latest campaign

The campaign focuses on inspiring, empowering, and achieving academic excellence with Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of an inspiring professor.
Hauser Pens has enlisted Ranbir Kapoor to be the face of the brand. The latest TVC for Hauser pens by Flair Writing Industries (“FWIL”) embodies a pledge to promoting a culture of inspiration and empowerment. In the TVC, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of an inspirational professor, constructing a compelling story that corresponds with the essence of academic and personal greatness.
The campaign “An Extra Ordinary pen for Extra Ordinary you” shows Ranbir Kapoor playing a professor who is instilling confidence in his students to perform better. The union between Kapoor and Hauser is more than a celebrity endorsement; it's a shared commitment to instill confidence, redefine success, and empower the younger generation to embrace their uniqueness.
Mohit Rathod – director, Flair Writing Industries shared, “In a departure from his on-screen personas, we see Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the shoes of a mentor, guiding students on a journey towards the extraordinary in Hauser pen’s latest TVC. We are extremely elated to put forth the narrative of encouragement, of motivating students to surpass conventional limits and embrace their potential for greatness with Ranbir Kapoor, who is a global icon"
Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to associate with 'Hauser’, a symbol of sophistication and refinement. Writing is a timeless form of expression, and I believe that a great pen is not just a tool but an extension of one's personality."
FWIL’s product range comprises of Metal Pens, Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Fountain Pens, Roller Pens, and Stationery products such as Correction Pens, Markers, Highlighters, Mechanical Pencils & Calculators. The company also has launched creative range of products such as Gel Crayons, Wax Crayons, Plastic Crayons, Water Colours, Sketch Pens, Oil Pastels, Fineliners, Erasers, Sharpeners, Geometry Boxes, and much more