Ranbir Kapoor joins Asian Granito India as brand ambassador

Asian Granito India (AGL), a tiles, engineered marble, quartz, and bathware brand, announces the signing of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Recognised for his charm, versatility, and youthfulness, Kapoor embodies the spirit of Asian Granito- innovative, dynamic, and constantly evolving.
With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Kamlesh Patel, chairman and managing director of Asian Granito India, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to the Asian Granito family. His charisma and appeal resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are excited to embark on this journey together. With Ranbir as our brand ambassador, we are confident of reaching new heights and creating memorable experiences for our customers."
In the coming months, Asian Granito India will launch a brand campaign and TV commercial featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The campaign will highlight the brand's products and also showcase its dedication to creating living spaces that reflect individuality and modern sensibilities.
Expressing his excitement, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am honoured to associate with a young and dynamic brand like AGL, which brings together elegance, innovation, and luxury in the surfaces and bathware category. I see AGL as force to reckon in coming years."
Asian Granito India has recently engaged Ogilvy also to amplify its dedication to crafting narratives that resonate with consumer preferences and aspirations. The forthcoming brand campaign transcends mere product promotion, striving instead to foster profound emotional connections with customers.