Ranbir Kapoor joins Asian Granito India as brand ambassador

Commenting on the collaboration, Kamlesh Patel, chairman and managing director of Asian Granito India, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to the Asian Granito family. His charisma and appeal resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are excited to embark on this journey together. With Ranbir as our brand ambassador, we are confident of reaching new heights and creating memorable experiences for our customers."