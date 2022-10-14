Ranbir Kapoor joins hands with Storia, F&B start-ups

Storia Foods, one of India’s most disruptive F&B start-up continues to carve its path to become the beverage brand of choice by joining hands with Ranbir Kapoor, one of India’s biggest youth icons. As consumers continue to lean towards a healthier lifestyle, the quest for natural and preservative-free alternatives have witnessed a surge in demand. Epitomizing its youthful personality, the brand has joined hands with Ranbir for further bolstering its promise to build a nutritionally stronger India and spread awareness for India’s highest fruit content shakes alongside it’s 100% natural tender coconut water and 100% juices which contain no added sugar or preservatives.

The brand association has kick started with the launch of an enthralling digital film, conceptualized by The Script Room, that captures a quirky interaction between Ranbir Kapoor and his new friend, a very endearing chimpanzee that will immerse you in a world you’d not want to leave.