Ranveer Singh frontlines global campaign for adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s premium streetwear line Y-3

Ranveer Singh’s multifaceted personality is founded on sturdy discipline and expressed with spirited vivaciousness. The collaboration harnesses his energy and rhythm to also shed light on the method to his madness. An interplay of Ranveer’s eccentric suave and Y-3’s minimal boldness, the campaign is aimed at spotlighting Ranveer as the quintessential Indian face of Y-3. Set against a backdrop of futuristic India, dripping in mystique, the campaign explores the convergence of visually enticing elements from India’s regal architecture and historic landscape to add a touch of newness to Y-3’s classic codes. An artistic tribute to the humble streetlights of India, the warm orange lighting underpins the subtle dynamism of expression. While the background score of classical Indian music with a hint of techno beats further elevates the exotic spectacle experience.