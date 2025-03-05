Ranveer Singh says 'Own Your Dream' with Škoda Kylaq

Škoda Auto India, in collaboration with Publicis India, has released a new film, ‘Own Your Dream,’ featuring Škoda’s first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’ - Ranveer Singh, along with the all-new Škoda Kylaq. The film will be the first-ever Škoda ad campaign to be translated in multiple regional languages, signalling a step in Škoda’s journey to expand its footprint across India, from Metropolitan regions to Tier-2, Tier-3 and beyond.

With a consumer-first approach, the film weaves a tale of aspiration and progress, positioning the Kylaq as a catalyst for dreams, seamlessly aligning with the growth strategy outlined for India, the most important market for Škoda Auto outside India.

Speaking about the campaign, Petr Janeba, brand director, Škoda Auto India said, “2025 is a landmark year for us in India and globally. It marks the advent of the New Era for us in India with a slew of activities and actions headlined by the Škoda Kylaq and our product offensive strategy. The Kylaq will build the Škoda brand further in existing and new markets across India, inspiring customers across tier II-IV markets. Our film, ‘Own Your Dream,’ beautifully captures the synergy between the unstoppable Kylaq, the new aspirations and emotions of our customers, and the electrifying personality of Ranveer Singh. Just like our all-new SUV, the Kylaq campaign will resonate with those who aspire for something more than the ordinary.”

The latest film ‘Own Your Dream’ tells a story of ambition in motion featuring individuals chasing their dreams, newlyweds on an adventure, an athlete striving for greatness, a family shaping young minds, and musicians creating art, along with Ranveer Singh who moves forward to clear clouds of aspiration, revealing the Škoda Kylaq.

Speaking on the association, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis India said, “We are thrilled to partner with Škoda Auto India for the introduction of their first-ever sub-4-metre SUV in India. Aligned with roll out of the new era of Škoda Auto in India, we have built a full-funnel, consumer-first approach that ensures deeper market penetration while bringing European craftsmanship to an evolving India that’s ready for more. With ‘Team Drive’—our bespoke ‘Power of One’ unit created for Škoda Auto India, we are uniquely positioned to support their ambitious vision of becoming a dominant European player in the Indian market. The launch of the Kylaq is just the beginning, and we are excited for all that’s in store.”

The campaign is now live across TV, print, digital and other social platforms, with extensions into Out of Home, Radio and Dealer outlets. To connect better with consumers across the country, the ad has also been translated into 8 regional languages.