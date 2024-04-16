Rapido drives into IPL 2024 with 'Lowest Price Guaranteed' and '5 Nahi Toh 50' campaigns

In Rapido's auto-focused campaign, '5 nahi toh 50', the brand puts a humorous spin on the trope of doctors recommending products in traditional advertising. The campaign highlights the frustration experienced by female commuters when they cannot readily find an auto-rickshaw. In these films, a doctor abruptly prescribes Rapido as the ultimate solution, surpassing regular auto-hailing apps. Rapido guarantees an auto will arrive within 5 minutes, or the customer receives 50 rupees in their wallet. This ensures Rapido provides swift and dependable transportation for its customers.