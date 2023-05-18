Rapido launches new campaign on JioCinema

Rapido remains dedicated to addressing the daily commuting challenges faced by its valued customers and enhancing their travel experiences. With an impressive track record of completing 10 lakh daily rides across more than 100 cities in India, the brand has become the preferred choice for the masses seeking cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and time-saving transportation services, especially during peak traffic hours.

About Rapido: Rapido is one of the leading taxi services spread widely across all of India from Tier I to Tier III cities. The app allows you to book bike taxis and auto taxis with the minimum wait time, and maximum safety and is super easy on your pockets.