Rapper Lil Nax X calls out netizens over zero public outrage to Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboard

The rapper’s blood-infused Satan Shoes had received massive public outrage and saw Nike sue MSCHf, maker of said shoes.
Rapper Lil Nas X’s blood is boiling.
Months after the rapper witness public outrage over his ‘Satan Shoes’ - modified version of Nike Air Max 97s that contained his blood and a bronze pentagram pendant, he is seething over the online universe’s hypocrisy after seeing no such outrage to legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk’s new blood-infused limited edition skateboards.
Such was the outrage over the Satan shoes that Nike sued Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF that made the shoes; both parties eventually settled the lawsuit.
“now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” tweeted the rapper.
However, the rapper did use the Nike vs MSCH lawsuit as promotional material where he is defendant, prosecutor, juror, and judge for his then upcoming single 'Industry Baby'.
Hawk who’d recently become the brand ambassador of Liquid Death, a canned mountain water brand donated his blood to create limited-edition skateboards (100 only) made out of his blood for the brand. 10 per cent of the profits would be for building skateparks in underserved communities and kill plastic pollution in our oceans.