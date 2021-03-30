Nike denies connections to ‘Satan’ Shoes', by MSCHF collective, files lawsuit

American rapper Lil Nas X has released a pair of sneakers in collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF collective and people are outraged. The "Satan Shoes" are a customised version of Nike's Air Max 97 sneakers. The shoes feature a pentagram pendant over the laces, its price ($1,108) a reference to a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven and supposedly, the shoes contain a drop of real human blood. The company produced 666 pairs of these sneakers that were sold out in under a minute.