Nike denies connections to ‘Satan’ Shoes', by MSCHF collective, files lawsuit

The shoes feature a pentagram pendant over the laces and supposedly, contain a drop of real human blood.
American rapper Lil Nas X has released a pair of sneakers in collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF collective and people are outraged. The "Satan Shoes" are a customised version of Nike's Air Max 97 sneakers. The shoes feature a pentagram pendant over the laces, its price ($1,108) a reference to a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven and supposedly, the shoes contain a drop of real human blood. The company produced 666 pairs of these sneakers that were sold out in under a minute.
Nike has released a statement which mentions that they have nothing to do with the shoes. Nike also filed a suit against MSCHF for selling an unauthorized version of its shoes. The Verge reports that Nike says MSCHF infringed on its trademarks by selling limited-edition custom Nike shoes.
"We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," Nike said in a statement to NBC. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."
The report mentions that since the Satan Shoes (as they're officially being referred) were announced last week, Nike claims they’ve harmed its reputation, “including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.” It’s asking for the shoes to be destroyed and for MSCHF to pay financial damages.
The release of the shoes comes hot on the hells of the release of Lil Nas X's new song "Montero" as the video of the song which features visuals relating to Christianity and Satanism.