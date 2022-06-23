Rashmika Mandanna joins vegan skincare brand Plum as an investor and brand ambassador

Since its first funding round in late 2018, Plum has grown 15x, driven by a strong leadership & investor team focused on building value for - People, the Planet, and Profit-sharing participants. It continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the new-age beauty space, thanks to its high-quality product lines, lovable brand personality, and strong Omni-channel presence. Not only is it among the top brands on key eCommerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Purplle, but the brand also is today available in over 250 towns and cities in India, through nearly 1,000 assisted retail outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets – growing month-on-month. The brand today has wide acceptance across channels and categories - skin, hair, body, men’s care, and now makeup, reinforcing its potential for dominance in a rapidly growing market for clean beauty products. At a current ARR of ~INR 300 crores on a net revenue basis, Plum’s goal is to double that number over the next 12 months. The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint across India and further scale its production, launch innovative new products and employ great talent under its leadership team.