Ratna Pathak Shah flaunts clearer vision in Dr. Agarwal’s new ad

Created by Lowe Lintas, the ad films show how regaining a clear vision can have a positive impact on the quality of life of senior citizens.
Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has launched a multi-film campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore with the objective of creating relatable conversations around eye health. The campaign films, starring S V Shekhar and Ratna Pathak Shah, are a humorous take on how people with their golden years ahead of them opt for timely eye treatment and go on to live their dreams.
With an aim to break away from the serious communication code of a typical problem-solution approach adopted by this category, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital puts forth a higher order benefit targeting the senior citizens and their families through the campaign. The campaign employs humour with an attempt to stand out in the category and also amongst the media clutter.
Commenting on the campaign, Ayushman Chiranewala, CMO, Dr. Agarwal’s said, “We believe that eye surgery can be life-changing. Our attempt with the campaign is to showcase the tremendous impact that regaining clear vision with eye-surgery at Dr. Agarwals can have on the quality of life of the senior citizens. With advanced surgical techniques, eye-surgeries are no longer intimidating, but simple procedures that can provide seniors as well as everyone else with a new lease of life to enjoy their new innings. Our campaign carries a light-hearted tone to break away from the anxiety that a surgical procedure might induce and drive home the fact that eye surgeries are now safe, quick and most of all – transformative.”
Today’s seniors are no longer happy with embracing a post-retirement sedentary lifestyle; many take up hobbies, travel, start new businesses of their own, etc. Considering it their second innings, they wish to live life with renewed vigour. Eye health is considered an essential barrier while pursuing their new ambitions. Rooted in this insight, the campaign films portray that with the corrective surgeries at Dr. Agarwal’s, one doesn’t just regain a good vision but also a new lease of life to pursue their interest and hobbies.
Talking about the creative thought behind the campaign, Sonali Khanna, executive director and branch head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “As the saying goes – 'Getting old is mandatory; feeling old is optional!’ Today's senior citizens are far more active, with a positive attitude to life and health. Our latest campaign for Dr. Agarwal's is a celebration of their indomitable spirit, as it shines a light on their willingness to grow. We're thrilled that Dr. Agarwal's shared our enthusiasm for a happier narrative; and, we're confident that their clients will, as well.”
The latest ad films by the brand are live on digital platforms and television.
CREDITS:
Client: Dr. Anosh Agarwal, Ayushman Chiranewala, Shankar Narayanan
Creative: Puneet Kapoor, Deepesh Rajani, Lohit Chengappa, Rohini Bothra, Sahul Patri
Account Management: Sonali Khanna, Bhupender Agarwal, Radhika Bhattacharya, Srishti Mehrotra
Planning: Kishore Subramanian, Namrata Sukumar
Production House: Nirvana Films (Director: Kishore Ayyar)