Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses go offline with print campaign

After roping in musician and influencer Yashraj Mukhate to promote the product online, Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are now taking the print route to build awareness among Indian consumers.

The print ad, published in The Times of India, taps into India’s growing love for convenience—fuelled by years of e-commerce and quick commerce—and ties it to the idea of online search.

Instead of waiting for a browser, most likely Google Chrome, to load pages of results, the Meta AI inside the Ray-Ban Meta glasses gives you instant answers, much like an AI chatbot.

“AI Glasses For Real Time Answers,” reads the copy. The minimalist ad features only a QR code that leads to Ray-Ban’s India website, where users can find the nearest physical store. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses launched in India on May 19, 2025, with pre-orders opening on May 13 at prices starting from Rs 29,900.

In India, its main rivals will be the yet-to-launch JioFrames and Xiaomi AI Glasses. Meta’s wearable will also face indirect competition from AI chatbots like Perplexity and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, both of which have begun wooing Indian audiences through influencer tie-ups and outdoor campaigns.

Perplexity has leaned on young creators such as The Rebel Kid and CarryMinati to make the product feel approachable and relatable, positioning itself as a companion rather than just another AI tool.

ChatGPT, in contrast, opted for a clean, restrained outdoor campaign in Mumbai. Its billboards stand out precisely because they don’t scream for attention, focusing instead on the subtle power of prompts in everyday life.