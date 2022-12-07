Realme launches #CurveInLife campaign ft Bani J

The campaign was conceptualized and presented by Bambai Dreams.
Realme has launched its latest campaign for the new smartphone series asks its audience to step into the extraordinary with #CurveInLife.
Featuring the actress of Four More Shots Please, Bani J, the campaign successfully captured her life journey dealing with all the curves that led her to success. The campaign promotes the idea of embracing the curves, as the path to the extraordinary is not a straight line.
Conceptualized and presented by Bambai Dreams, the film highlights the curve in the life one faces in the journey to success. Bani J started as a young girl, nowhere on the map, and this film captures the flow of the three curves in her life. The first was the opportunity to be on a youth-based reality show-Roadies, after which she grabbed more opportunities and gigs that did not come very easy. However, being fearless, she managed to fight the trolls on social media and the people who shamed her because of her accent, looks, and the way she takes care of her body.
Always believing in herself, Bani J made her life choice, said no when necessary, made her body her temple and worked hard on the way to success in life. One of the biggest successes in her life was getting to play a role in the comedy-drama, Four More Shots Please. The campaign encourages us to fight the challenges in life, always believing in ourselves, fighting body shaming and social media trolling, and embracing a positive vision towards life.
Speaking on the release of the film, Satvant Singh,founder, Bambai Dreams said, “One faces many hurdles and challenges in the path to success, and this campaign encourages an optimistic perspective to deal with obstacles. Embracing imperfections, one should always believe in himself/ herself and deal fearlessly with the ups and downs of life.”