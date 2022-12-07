Realme launches #CurveInLife campaign ft Bani J

Conceptualized and presented by Bambai Dreams, the film highlights the curve in the life one faces in the journey to success. Bani J started as a young girl, nowhere on the map, and this film captures the flow of the three curves in her life. The first was the opportunity to be on a youth-based reality show-Roadies, after which she grabbed more opportunities and gigs that did not come very easy. However, being fearless, she managed to fight the trolls on social media and the people who shamed her because of her accent, looks, and the way she takes care of her body.