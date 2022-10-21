Rediffusion announces a Nine-Day 'Diwali reboot'

Ad agency Rediffusion announced an extended 9-day holiday for its employees as a well-earned Diwali break. The break is intended to give Rediffusion employees at its Mumbai office a well-deserved work hiatus. "Rediffusion Mumbai has had a fabulous year. We have won business from BMW, Tata Power, Taj Hotels, Garden Vareli, 99 Acres, 63 Moons, Indian Oil, ICICI Direct, HDFC MF, Apar Industries, Jio Institute, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Glucon D, besides many interesting assignments from Parle, L&T, Brookfield, Orra, Tata Trusts and more. The team has worked doubly hard to achieve not only success in terms of business but also created some fantastic campaigns, which we are justifiably proud of. So we thought an extended Diwali break would be the best reward for our employees for a good year gone by," says Kalyani Srivastava, Jt. President, Rediffusion.