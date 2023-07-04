Rediffusion turns 50

From ‘The zing thing’ for Gold Spot to ‘Whenever you see colour, think of us’ for Jenson & Nicholson; from ‘Annu taazgi de de, taazgi de de Annu’ for Tata Tea to ‘Gimme Red’ for Eveready; from ‘Hum Red & White peene waalon ki baat hi kuchh aur hai’ for Red & White cigarettes to ‘Express yourself’ for Airtel; from ‘Laga dala toh life jhinga lala’ for Tata Sky to ‘Talk to Me’ for Colgate; from ‘She’s the Taj’ for Taj Hotels to ‘Chaandi ho gayi’ for Citibank cards – Rediffusion has been the creator of some of India’s most famous brand campaigns that have endured in the memory of consumers.