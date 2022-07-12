Rediffusion wins digital & digitial media mandate of Tynor

The Tynor business will be serviced by Rediffusion’s Mumbai office.
Rediffusion today announced that it has won the digital and digital media account of Chandigarh based Tynor.
Tynor Orthotics is dedicated to healing pain and managing injuries. Its technically superior products, made available at affordable prices, help customers get relief from pain, prevent unforeseen injuries and provide anatomically correct body support in day-to-day activities.With one of the largest R&D facilities in Asia, TORNADO – Tynor Ortho Research and Appliance Development Organization, Tynor uses some of the best global 3D designing techniques. Starting from humble beginnings, in the early 90s, as a curative brand providing healing and pain relief, Tynor has grown rapidly over the years. Today the brand also includes a large range of sports & fitness products.
“Tynor is a brand we instantly fell in love with. Its design, aesthetics and materials are all top-rate. Every product provides a specific solution to a problem – so customer centricity is at the core of the brand. We have been tasked with enhancing the brand equity of Tynor and we will put our best resources to help shape Tynor into global leader in its domain”, says Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion.
“We are already in 50 countries. We see ourselves as a global brand. Team Rediffusion will hopefully help us to reach our customers both in India and worldwide through endearing and relevant messaging. Digital is a big part of the mandate and I am confident that together we will be able to fortify and strengthen Brand Tynor”, adds Abhaynoor Singh, Director of Tynor.