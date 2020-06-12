Rediffusion wins the creative mandate for Ruchi Foodline

Navonil Chatterjee – joint president & chief strategy officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, “This was one of our last pre-Covid pitches and we are extremely happy to partner Ruchi Foodline in a hopefully post-Covid world. Clearly food was one of those few categories, which was corona-proof. The fact that food can help families to bond in many meaningful ways, has been clearly proven during this pandemic and we hope that we can make Ruchi Foodline a lifeline to more and more consumers across the country”.