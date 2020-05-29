Rediffusion's campaign reimagines social logos to portray disconnectivity

Rediffusion's campaign urges users to help rebuild Bengal - attempting to capture users' attention with reimagined logos of social networking giants.
Cyclone Amphan devastated West Bengal in recent times and among the things citizens lost access to - internet connectivity was one of them. This is the focus area of Rediffusion's new social campaign. The agency has released creatives on social media featuring the logos of the biggest social networking sites, reimagined to reflect the effect of the cyclone's fury. Some are sharing pictures of the devastation, some are sharing stories of people suffering. A press note by the agency states that the main focus of the campaign was connecting to the people on social platforms to spread awareness around contributing to the government's relief fund.
"The recent super cyclone has caused serious damage to the state of Bengal. A lot of people are talking about it on social platforms. We thought of reaching out to them by asking them to spread the message of rebuilding Bengal by donating in the relief fund. The imagery is a graphic distorted representation of the social platform logos relating to the subject being spoken about." ---Nilanjan Dasgupta & Piaysh Ghosh, EVP& ECD, Rediffusion , Kolkata
Below are the creatives, released as a part of this campaign.