Rediffusion's campaign reimagines social logos to portray disconnectivity

Cyclone Amphan devastated West Bengal in recent times and among the things citizens lost access to - internet connectivity was one of them. This is the focus area of Rediffusion's new social campaign. The agency has released creatives on social media featuring the logos of the biggest social networking sites, reimagined to reflect the effect of the cyclone's fury. Some are sharing pictures of the devastation, some are sharing stories of people suffering. A press note by the agency states that the main focus of the campaign was connecting to the people on social platforms to spread awareness around contributing to the government's relief fund.