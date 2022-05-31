Redmi India and The Great Khali come together for new campaign #DeshkeSmartphone

Commenting on the campaign, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said, “At Redmi India, our focus is to make technology more accessible to consumers across the country. With a vision to democratize the smartphone market, we constantly work towards products that elevate the consumer’s experience by providing them with affordable power-packed devices. We are extremely excited about our partnership with The Great Khali who, like our Redmi products, has won the hearts of many across India with his record-breaking performances. We are hopeful that through this campaign we will be able to connect with our consumers across the nation and build a preference for the #DeshkeSmartphone i.e., Redmi 10 series.”