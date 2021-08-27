RepIndia goes global, adds Tazapay and Rotimatic to its international clientele

The latest client acquisitions in Singapore are aligned with the agency’s vision to establish a name in international regions like South-East Asia, the US and the Middle-East.
In the latest strategic development, digital agency RepIndia has announced its expansion into the Singapore market, among other international hotspots, with mandates for two leading brands – Tazapay and Rotimatic. This development is seen as the natural progression of the award-winning agency which has established a strong foothold in India having worked with over 400 leading brands and clients so far.
The newly acquired mandates pertain to SEO for Tazapay, a leading international escrow platform for cross-border trade, and ORM and SEO for Rotimatic –an automated kitchen appliance brand.
Commenting on the partnership, Rahul Shinghal, CEO, Tazapay, said: “We are impressed by the expertise that RepIndia has built over the years in the domain of SEO. With the kind of clients and businesses they have worked and achieved successes for in the past, I am confident that they are the right fit to augment Tazapay’s digital presence and increase the brand’s visibility in order to help us meet our business objectives.”
Pranoti Nagarkar, the CEO and co-founder, Rotimatic, also shared her thoughts on the partnership: “Rotimatic has made a huge difference to the lives of thousands of customers across the globe, having overcome the challenges in supply chain, we want to take it to the next level and prepare to launch in India. This is where we would like to partner with the super-efficient and highly energetic RepIndia team that excels in ORM and SEO for our global markets and India.”
These two Singapore-based brands represent a growing market in the country that is looking to elevate their digital presence and build a stronger customer connect. Along with these two brands, RepIndia is also increasingly building a repertoire of clients across the US and the Middle-East as well, offering services like ORM, CRM, SEO, social media strategy, and more.
Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, said: “Our foray into the global markets has only just begun, and the exposure to market leaders and disruptors like Rotimatic and Tazapay is a true accolade. We look forward to our partnership and our continued expansion in Singapore!”