Reverse Thought digitally re-imagines Continuum India

Reverse Thought Creative Studios –– a full service creative digital agency in Mumbai wins the mandate to manage the branding and digital marketing for Continuum India. Continuum India is a contract research organization offering Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory, Evidence Evaluation and Technology Solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Continuum has partnered with the agency to re-imagine the organization with a crisp, fresh and futuristic website and work to attract the correct audience to it.
"It has been a seamless experience working with the team at Reverse Thought, as they are extremely professional and their experience in creating professional and engaging digital presence is profound. We look forward to a continued association.” says Amrish Mehta, VP - IT Infrastructure & Security at Continuum India.
“We understand what the company’s vision is and we take great pride in reinforcing a fresh image for Continuum India along with a strong value proposition through our creativity and marketing knowhow.” says Tushar Garg, Creative Director & Founder of Reverse Thought. “We are happy to have forged a relationship with Continuum India.” he adds.
Continuum India is the latest addition to the pool of clients Reverse Thought caters to, like AllCargo Logistics, Goodricke Tea, Amalgamated Plantations, Aditya Birla Group and Sun Pharma, to name a few. The agency specializes in digital & social media marketing, content creation, still photography, web & app development, motion graphics, video creation and all it takes to build, promote and market a brand.
With the vision to be seen amongst the top 10 boutique digital agencies in India, Reverse Thought is on a mission to keep delivering exponentially better results to businesses, with the help of existing and emerging digital opportunities.