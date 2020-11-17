Reverse Thought digitally re-imagines Continuum India

Reverse Thought Creative Studios –– a full service creative digital agency in Mumbai wins the mandate to manage the branding and digital marketing for Continuum India. Continuum India is a contract research organization offering Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory, Evidence Evaluation and Technology Solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Continuum has partnered with the agency to re-imagine the organization with a crisp, fresh and futuristic website and work to attract the correct audience to it.