Rocky- Rani's progressive 'kanyadaan' also subtle jab at Mohey and AU trolls?

This moment in the song is quite similar to a Mohey ad 'Kanyamaan' from 2021. Strangely, that ad also featured Alia Bhatt as a bride. Sitting at the mandap with the bridegroom, she mentions each member of her family and how much they love her. However, she objects to being treated as a temporary part of the family. In an internal monologue, she asks, “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan?” And the ad ends with her in-laws also extending forward their son's hand as a mark of equality.