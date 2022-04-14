Roger Federer and Anne Hathway are annoyed with Switzerland Tourism

The brand ambassadors feel their screen time in the new ad for the tourism board is near zero.
Tennis legend Roger Federer and actress Anne Hathway feel wasted after seeing the final cut of the new Switzerland Tourism spot. Why? Because they feel upstaged by the final cut of the tourism
The ad is part of a worldwide campaign to promote the Grand Tour of Switzerland which is a 1643-kilometre round trip through Switzerland, showing the country's most beautiful highlights.
Federer signed up as Switzerland Tourism’s brand ambassador last year and unsuccessfully tried to get actor Rober DeNiro to visit Switzerland and become a part of the tourism board's ad.