Royal Enfield celebrates nine decades of 'Bullet' legacy with new Bullet 350 model

Ahead of the new launch, the brand unveiled an ad film that revisits the nine decades of its signature two-wheeler’s legacy.
In 1932, Royal Enfield, an automotive brand from the town of Enfield in England, produced its first ‘Bullet’ motorcycle. The three models of the vehicle ranging from 250, 350, to 500cc, first saw the light of the day at the Olympia Motorcycle Show in London.
Fast forward nine decades, the brand has unveiled its latest addition to the historic 'Bullet' motorcycle series. Under its signature campaign ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’, the anticipated 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has made its debut with a price tag of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
The launch is accompanied by a dedicated ad film that puts together a brief chronicle of the franchise's history. With a runtime of almost seven minutes, the film grips you with the subtle roaring of ‘Bullet’ engine, followed by a portfolio of designs that the bicycle has gone through.
After letting the nostalgia sink in, the film builds on the anticipation and presents the new model to the ‘Bullet’ clan. The film is as visceral as it is ‘brute’, sort of like the bike itself - lot of muscle entangled within an abundantly audible sound(track).
The new campaign is also seeing a social media push, with the brand releasing clips of the larger film on its social media handles.
In a bid to generate excitement, Royal Enfield has enlisted actor Ali Fazal, who teased the launch with an Instagram post.
The campaign itself has its roots explicitly based in the original 1985 commercial ‘Ye Bullet Meri Jaan, Manzilon Ka Nishaan’.
Royal Enfield has cultivated a cult status within the biking community of India, with thousands associating with the brand. In June, the brand said its total sales increased 22 per cent to 77,461 units in May compared to 63,643 units a year ago. The brand holds around 30% share in the mid-sized motorcycle segment in the country.