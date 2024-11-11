Royal Enfield revives its iconic World War II bike Flying Fea as an EV

In a rather cheeky nod to its wartime heritage, Royal Enfield has decided to parachute into the electric vehicle market by reviving one of its most beloved monikers: the Flying Flea. Motorcycle enthusiasts, eagerly anticipating the legendary manufacturer's electrifying debut, are delighted by the announcement.

The original Flying Flea, for those not versed in military motorcycling history, was a spirited little two-wheeler that quite literally dropped into World War II. These compact motorcycles were airdropped behind enemy lines, proving themselves rather handy for British forces who needed something nimble to zip about on whilst giving Jerry the runaround.

Fast forward 75 years, and Royal Enfield reckons it's high time to give the Flying Flea its second wind—this time with watts instead of petrol.

In a rather clever bit of marketing, Royal Enfield has unveiled an ad that's rich in symbolism. Picture this: a motorcycle enthusiast wandering through a concrete jungle of skyscrapers suddenly spots a Flying Flea gracefully descending via parachute—a theatrical tribute to its military ancestry, if ever there was one.

The chap then finds himself soaring through the clouds alongside birds, as you do, in what we can only assume is a metaphor for the lightweight nature of the new electric bike. Subtle as a brick through a window, perhaps, but rather charming nonetheless.

The company isn't merely dipping its toe in the electric waters; it's taking a proper plunge with a whopping Rs 1,500 crore investment in its EV venture. They're rolling out not one, but two models under the Flying Flea banner: the C6, which promises to keep the classic motorcycle aesthetic that makes Royal Enfield devotees go weak at the knees, and the S6, a scrambler-style affair that's likely to turn heads at the traffic lights.

The company isn't mucking about when it comes to production either. While they've acquired new land in Cheyyar for a dedicated EV facility capable of churning out 150,000 units annually, the initial batch will be assembled at their Orgadam facility on a separate manufacturing line.

They've also brought on board a veritable army of 200 engineers across India and the UK, presumably to ensure the new Flying Flea doesn't end up being all style and no substance.

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, has strategically acquired a 10 percent stake in Stark Future, a Spanish company recognised for its high-performance electric motorcycles, enhancing their electric expertise. It is easy to envision a lively exchange of ideas taking place over delicious plates of paella and curry.

The initial Flying Flea model is scheduled to make its debut in international markets in 2026, with India needing to practise a bit of patience before it can access these electric vehicles.

One can't help but wonder if the ghost of that original military messenger bike is somewhere out there, watching its namesake prepare to silently whirr through city streets instead of battlefields.