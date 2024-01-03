With its first multi-stage integrated campaign, RT is questioning global mainstream media's geopolitical assumptions about the country.
Russia Today, a state-run international news network, draws millions of viewers worldwide with its distinctive take on world events and stories that are missed by Western media. It is available in nine languages.
The controversial out-of-home, internet, and print campaign uses a variety of national media outlets and formats including print ads, airport takeovers and the classic bus and taxi wraps across every metropolitan city.
The campaign poses thought-provoking questions for India such as their perspective on seeing India as a third-world country and judging India’s involvement in Europe’s problems. Such questions are being targeted at the root of broad geopolitical issues.
RT India has been attempting to challenge the ingrained Western presumptions about India and the Global South, as stated by RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina, who is not hesitant to question mainstream narrative hegemony.
AI-generated graphics and phrases "They think you believe. We believe you think" challenge traditional Western attitudes towards the UK, contrasting with RT's views.