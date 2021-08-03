S4Capital launches Media.Monks

Michel de Rijk, CEO APAC, S4Capital : “With our new joint brand, Media.Monks, we’re unifying all our pillars under the same identity. It’s how we’re bringing all our teams together, and how we’re introducing ourselves to the world as we keep challenging the industry with the entrepreneurial mindset that characterizes every single one of S4Capital’s brands. Based on a unitary structure, our strategy will provide brands across all industries with the capability to adapt and deliver with speed-to-market—which is ultimately what the new era calls for. Together with the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking brands, Media.Monks will push the boundaries and transform the market through a model that grants 100% access to the best talent with flexibility and speed.”