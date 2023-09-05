Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as National Brand Ambassador

Talking about the endorsement partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said, “Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important for us Indians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. I take immense pride in contributing to the transformation where Saatvik is at the front of driving positive change through its unique ways in the division of renewable energy. This collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makes us believe that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.”