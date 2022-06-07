SafeStorage signs up Cape Agency as Integrated Marketing Communications Partner

Cape will work on the company's brand communications in order to assist them to reach a broader audience.
SafeStorage has entrusted Cape Agency with its digital marketing as well as integrated communication planning and PR strategy implementation.
SafeStorage is India’s first self-storage company and a front runner in the sector of storage solutions. SafeStorage provides storage solutions to different sectors including household storage, document storage, business storage and logistics services. SafeStorage caters to individuals, corporates and businesses with technology-enabled warehouse spaces to help them focus on their business rather than on logistics and storage.
Genuineness, quality, transparency and being process-oriented are the core pillars of the company. Currently based in Bangalore, the business has expanded to Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai with more than 8 lakh sq ft storage space in the past few years.
With excellent client support, A+ grade warehouse and customized software tools to help track the status of the commodities, the objective is to offer flexible storage solutions where the client pays only for the space utilized for temporary, short term and long-term durations.
Sharing his thoughts, SafeStorage’s CFO & Co-founder, Nageswar Midam, said, “Today we are trying to convey our vision, our core principles, our promise for client satisfaction and our moto towards quality for all our customers across various platforms. I believe Cape can assist us in spreading our vision and principles and reach new audience with their creative strategy. Their team of creative thinkers have created strategic communication that is perfectly aligned with our brand, making this a fruitful collaboration.”
Sharing his thoughts, SafeStorage’s CEO & Co-founder, Ramesh Madisetty, said, “While we focus on meeting our clients' storage needs, Cape will help us in reaching out to new customers. Our requirements are well aligned with the digital marketing agency's key area of expertise and hence we feel that this partnership will be fruitful.”
Sharing his thoughts, SafeStorage’s MD & Co-founder, Venu Madhav, said, “In today's environment, having a strong digital presence is essential, which is where our cooperation with Cape Agency comes in. We believe that Cape can help bridge the gap between us and the potential online clients.”
Cape will work on the company's brand communications in order to assist them to reach a broader audience.
Sharing his thoughts, MC Manoj, CEO of Cape, said, “The brand's mission coincides with our spirit of dependability and innovation, resulting in this ideal collaboration. We're here to bring our strength of creating great brand communication and marketing to help SafeStorage reach its full potential. Our team has set out to make the company a household brand among its unquestionably large client base.”
Cape is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency with a focus on combining strategic thinking with compelling design, marketing communications and digital solutions. The Cape team brings together a diverse set of skills and perspectives to deliver proven, effective results.