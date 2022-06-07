SafeStorage signs up Cape Agency as Integrated Marketing Communications Partner

Sharing his thoughts, SafeStorage’s CFO & Co-founder, Nageswar Midam, said, “Today we are trying to convey our vision, our core principles, our promise for client satisfaction and our moto towards quality for all our customers across various platforms. I believe Cape can assist us in spreading our vision and principles and reach new audience with their creative strategy. Their team of creative thinkers have created strategic communication that is perfectly aligned with our brand, making this a fruitful collaboration.”