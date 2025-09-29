Saffola marks World Heart Day with AI-driven awareness campaign

Marico has unveiled ‘Heart to Heart Talk’, an AI-based campaign launched on the occasion of World Heart Day. The initiative encourages people to pause and reflect on their heart health by answering a few simple lifestyle questions.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB), 1 in 4 Indians have high cholesterol (non-HDL-c), 1 in 10 are diabetic, and 1 in 3 are hypertensive. Even when people feel young and active, daily stress, habits, and lifestyle choices can quietly age the heart. With a simple QR code scan, consumers can connect to a WhatsApp chatbot, upload a selfie, and answer a few quick questions to receive a personalised AI-generated video of their indicative age.

Ashish Goupal, CEO – India Core Business, Marico said: “At Saffola, our purpose has always been to inspire consumers to take charge of their heart health through informed choices and holistic well-being. With Saffola Heart to Heart Talk, we wanted to create a moment of truth for consumers—one that is powerful, relatable, and rooted in self-reflection, helping people reflect on the impact of everyday habits and realise the importance of small and simple habits in one’s daily life. This campaign is an extension of Saffola’s long-standing commitment to enabling healthier lifestyles and empower them to take meaningful steps towards a healthier tomorrow.”

To bring this to life, Saffola has launched a digital film conceptualized by Team WPP. It narrates the story of a young man caught up in his busy routine, often choosing unhealthy food when under stress. At each moment, he is confronted by the reflection of his older self, symbolising how unhealthy habits can affect heart health and raise cholesterol levels. The film introduces Saffola Total, which contains Oryzanol that helps reduce cholesterol, positioning it as a daily choice for healthier living.