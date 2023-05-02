Saffola Munchiez unveils interactive gaming experience this cricket season

The company onboards Rannvijay Singha as its Hero Host to kick start the campaign.
Marico Limited has announced the Indian Crunch League by Saffola Munchiez, a tasty yet healthy snacking range. Through this campaign, Saffola Munchiez aims to leverage the current cricket fever and engage consumers in an interactive contest of virtually crunching its crunchiest Ragi Chips.
The Indian Crunch League will be led by seven city teams each represented by local celebrity captains. Participants can enroll and compete for their favourite team by simply activating the Crunch-O-Meter filter on their smartphones. The objective of the contest is to catch as many crunchy Saffola Munchiez Ragi Chips as possible which contributes to the overall points for their respective cities and individual leaderboards. Individuals collecting the maximum number of Crunch will stand a chance to win Gift Vouchers up to INR 25 lakhs*.
Amplifying the scale of Indian Crunch League, Saffola Munchiez has collaborated with some of the most eminent celebrities and influencers across the country. The Indian Crunch League was kick started by renowned hero host who invited the audience to jump on a guilt free snacking trend and participate in a fun and engaging experience.
This was followed by an announcement of seven captains representing different regions across the country -
Speaking about the challenge, Sanjay Mishra, COO-India & CEO - new business, Marico Ltd, said, “ As a leading player in the snacking category, Saffola has been known to constantly push the envelope when it comes to innovation. This unique gamified experience is a testament of the same. The Indian Crunch League offers a perfect opportunity for snack lovers / enthusiasts to showcase their skills and win exciting prizes. Through this campaign, we aim to build an impeccable brand affinity among our audience and engage with them on regular basis. We have thoughtfully timed this campaign during the cricket season in the country, as this is when consumers tend to binge on unhealthy snacks. With Saffola Munchiez we want to introduce the concept of conscious indulgence, wherein the consumers can savour one of the crunchiest and tastiest snacks, completely guilt-free.”
Magnifying the reach of the campaign, the brand is geared to soon reveal its next set of celebrity Impact Players.
Amidst the thrilling and anxious moments of the cricket season, consumers may crave for something more satisfying to fuel the enthusiasm. Through this campaign, Saffola aims to strike a chord with consumers by catering to their snacking desires with its crunchiest Saffola Munchiez made of Ragi Chips and Roasted Makhana, perfect for carefree indulgence. The campaign is dedicated to fulfilling the country’s snacking needs in a quirky manner.