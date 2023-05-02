Saffola Munchiez unveils interactive gaming experience this cricket season

Speaking about the challenge, Sanjay Mishra, COO-India & CEO - new business, Marico Ltd, said, “ As a leading player in the snacking category, Saffola has been known to constantly push the envelope when it comes to innovation. This unique gamified experience is a testament of the same. The Indian Crunch League offers a perfect opportunity for snack lovers / enthusiasts to showcase their skills and win exciting prizes. Through this campaign, we aim to build an impeccable brand affinity among our audience and engage with them on regular basis. We have thoughtfully timed this campaign during the cricket season in the country, as this is when consumers tend to binge on unhealthy snacks. With Saffola Munchiez we want to introduce the concept of conscious indulgence, wherein the consumers can savour one of the crunchiest and tastiest snacks, completely guilt-free.”