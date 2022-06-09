Sakshar Media bags PR mandate for Trycon Technologies

Headquartered in Delhi with principal offices PAN India, Sakshar Media handles an impressive portfolio of brands across industries such as health, education, hospitality, and more. On the back of its contributions to the Indian PR fraternity, the company has won several awards and accolades including those from PR 40 under 40 Awards, IBR Award etc. The agency has also established a strong foothold in the Indian market with key brand mandates such as Alniche Lifesciences, The Biryani House, India Book of Records among others.