Sakshar Media bags PR mandate for Trycon Technologies

The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Sakshar Media, the Delhi-based Public Relations and Social Media Agency, bagged the PR mandate for Trycon Technologies, a leading provider of QR Code solutions across the globe. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for increasing the brand awareness and media visibility for Trycon Technologies as a part of its partnership.
Trycon builds a suite of products based on QR Code technology. Businesses use these QR Code-based services to ramp up their campaign engagement rates and make their operations better. Content-coded QR Codes powered by Trycon help bridge the gap between offline and online media with a single scan through a smartphone. Till today, the company has served more than 200,000 businesses from over 195 countries that have created over 500,000 QR Codes.
Headquartered in Delhi with principal offices PAN India, Sakshar Media handles an impressive portfolio of brands across industries such as health, education, hospitality, and more. On the back of its contributions to the Indian PR fraternity, the company has won several awards and accolades including those from PR 40 under 40 Awards, IBR Award etc. The agency has also established a strong foothold in the Indian market with key brand mandates such as Alniche Lifesciences, The Biryani House, India Book of Records among others.
Commenting on the tie-up Gautam Garg, co-founder & CEO – Trycon Technologies said, " While Trycon is a leading provider of QR Code solutions across the globe, our aim is to further establish the Trycon brand in India. We believe Sakshar Media’s diverse experience in PR and deep understanding of the tech industry makes them a perfect partner to drive our communications with. We’re excited to onboard them as a core partner and work closely with them to build the Trycon brand.”
Commenting on the win Puneet Kumar Kanojia, founder-director – Sakshar Media said, "We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to collaboratively work with a credible, trusted and leading tech organization in the nation. We aim to execute creative, impactful, disruptive and seamlessly driven PR campaigns that would bring maximum ROI for the brand in India. We hope to redefine the landscape for the brand with our initiatives and help Trycon Technologies accomplish their desired outputs.