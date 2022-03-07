Salman Bhai, Prem, and Tuffy rekindle 90’s nostalgia in new Pepsi ad

"We felt an instant rush when the brief landed on the table - to create a big summer campaign for one of the most legendary brands on the planet, featuring the biggest superstar in the country. Cliched as it may sound, we wanted to break category codes and push all the P's of marketing to its absolute limit. It was a delight working with those who backed us to the hilt with this idea." Devaiah Bopanna, writer of the film.