Salman Khan to join Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' show for India vs. Pakistan World Cup clash

India and Pakistan are preparing for a highly anticipated clash in the early stages of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. With Team India aiming to improve on their perfect record and make it 8-0 against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history, the excitement and stakes are at an all-time high. To add an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the build-up of this match, Star Sports has a special treat for all viewers across India.Salman Khan will be appearing on the 'Cricket Live' pre-match show for India versus Pakistan.
Salman Khan will join the show to share his deep-rooted love for cricket, providing fans with unique insights into his personal connection with the sport. Salman Khan will not only discuss the emotions surrounding the India-Pakistan match but also bring fans closer to the excitement of both cricket and his upcoming cinematic masterpiece - 'Tiger 3', an action thriller and an eagerly awaited sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai.