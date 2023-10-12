Salman Khan to join Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' show for India vs. Pakistan World Cup clash

India and Pakistan are preparing for a highly anticipated clash in the early stages of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. With Team India aiming to improve on their perfect record and make it 8-0 against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history, the excitement and stakes are at an all-time high. To add an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the build-up of this match, Star Sports has a special treat for all viewers across India.Salman Khan will be appearing on the 'Cricket Live' pre-match show for India versus Pakistan.