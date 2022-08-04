Samantha Prabhu is the latest South Indian star to endorse pan-Indian brands

Anjali Malhotra, senior partner, BOD Consulting, shares that today, brands are looking for faces and imagery that aligns with them. “Samantha has obviously been a big star in South India. She is now becoming mainstream. The moment you become mainstream and you have a mass appeal, that’s the time brands start saying, ‘Hey, there is somebody on the rise!’ So, you just need to have the right values, imagery, mass appeal and be mainstream.”