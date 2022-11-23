Samsung celebrates the journey of its partners in a new spot

It’s the first in a series of ads from the electronics giant, featuring the entrepreneurial success of folks across India.
Everybody loves the behind the scenes (BTS) of entrepreneurial success. Samsung Electronics is no different. It has released a campaign, titled #YouMakeItHappen, wherein it celebrates the journey of its partners from all over the country.
Be it supporting a woman entrepreneur in Shimla to run her own store after losing her husband in 2015, or giving wings to the entrepreneurial dreams of an office boy in Pune to open his own 11-store retail chain. The ads feature the lives of Samsung partners in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
“Our partners are our rock, and today we thank them for making us a household name in the country. They took the first step, and the rest is history!” says the company on its YouTube channel.
“#YouMakeItHappen is a tribute to our heroes - our partners. Through this ongoing initiative, we aim to bring forth some heartening stories of their passion, hard work, belief and courage. Our partners play a crucial role in transforming our vision of powering digital India into reality, by ensuring our innovative products reach even the remotest areas of the country and offer the utmost convenience to our consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India.