Samsung celebrates the journey of its partners in a new spot

“#YouMakeItHappen is a tribute to our heroes - our partners. Through this ongoing initiative, we aim to bring forth some heartening stories of their passion, hard work, belief and courage. Our partners play a crucial role in transforming our vision of powering digital India into reality, by ensuring our innovative products reach even the remotest areas of the country and offer the utmost convenience to our consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India.