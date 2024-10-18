Samsung dominates with 28% ad share in consumer durables: TAM AdEx

As per the recent TAM AdEx’s Half Yearly Advertising Report on Consumer Durables/Home Appliances (Jan-Jun 2024), the advertising landscape has seen significant shifts across various media platforms.



Notably, television ad volumes for this category experienced a growth of 2.9 times compared to Jan-Jun 2022, and an 11% increase from Jan-Jun 2023. Godrej & Boyce Mfg Company and Versuni India Home Solutions together accounted for 61% of the Consumer Durables/Home Appliances’ advertising share. This surge highlights the growing importance of visual media in reaching consumers. Prime Time (06:00 PM to 10:59 PM) was the most preferred time-band on TV followed by Afternoon (12:00 PM to 03:59 PM) time-band.

In the print medium, TTK Prestige India and Stovekraft emerged as the leading advertisers, capturing 41% and 21% of ad space, respectively. The top three advertisers in print were TTK Prestige India, Stovekraft, and Havells India, which accounted for 8% of the ad space. Together, the top 10 advertisers accounted for a 90% share of print ad space during this period. The focus on promotional offers was evident, with 81% of print ads featuring such incentives, indicating a strategic push to attract consumer attention.

Radio advertising also saw a notable presence, with Samsung India Electronics leading the charge by contributing 28% of the category's ad volumes in Jan-Jun 2024. The top three advertisers in radio were Samsung India Electronics, Sharp India (14%), and Canon India (13%), which collectively shaped the radio advertising landscape. Advertising for Consumer Durables/Home Appliances category was preferred in Afternoon (11:00 AM to 04:59 PM) and Evening time-bands on Radio. Afternoon and Evening (05:00 PM to 09:59 PM) time bands together covered 69% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’24.

Digital platforms were not left behind, as Samsung India Electronics again topped the charts with a 25% share of ad impressions. The top three advertisers in the digital space included Samsung India Electronics, Oplus Mobitech India (9%), and Asustek Computer Inc (8%). The digital space showcased a competitive environment, with brands like Havells India and Realme Mobile Telecommunications also making significant contributions.

The report further revealed that the South Zone was the leading territory for Consumer Durables/Home Appliances advertising, holding a 33% share in print, closely followed by the North Zone. This regional dominance underscores the importance of localised marketing strategies in effectively reaching target audiences.