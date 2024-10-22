Samsung's Diwali campaign highlights AI TV's role in family bonding

Samsung’s new Diwali campaign emphasises family togetherness in a fast-paced world. It highlights how the Samsung AI TV can help families relive memories and create new ones. The campaign focuses on AI-powered upscaling and Knox security, showcasing how these technologies can enhance the festive experience.

Advertisment

The campaign features the Samsung AI TV, specifically the Neo QLED 8K model with AI upscaling technology that enhances old family videos. Its Knox security ensures data protection for a safe viewing experience. These features position the Samsung AI TV as an ideal choice for modern families, enhancing entertainment and connections during Diwali.

"Samsung AI TV is about stunning visuals and immersive sound. And that's not all, it's also about upscaling happiness! This Diwali, let every experience on your TV screen be a celebration of togetherness and the magic of creating new memories with loved ones”, said Viplesh Dang, senior director, Samsung India. "We hope our campaign resonates with families reminding them that the best celebrations happen when they are shared with the ones who matter the most.”

The film follows a father eager to celebrate Diwali but finds his family preoccupied—his daughter on her phone, his son listening to music, and his wife working. He discovers an old family video of a Diwali laddoo-eating contest and plays it on their Samsung Neo QLED 8K AI TV, where the 8K upscaling brings the moment to life. The nostalgia encourages the family to recreate the contest with new laddoos. When the delivery guy sees the TV, it switches to the Knox security logo, emphasising the protection provided in the background.

“Technology sometimes has been accused of fragmenting a family. So what better time than the festive season to showcase how the right tech can do quite the opposite thing. Because when your TV has AI Upscaling Technology, it can not only turn your old memories into 4K but more than that, it has the power to get people together and light up the festive spark in the family!” said Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.



“In today’s world, where families often drift into their digital silos, we wanted to show how technology acts as a catalyst and brings them back together,” said Tripti Surana, ECD, Cheil India. “The Samsung AI TV doesn’t just enhance your audio-visual experience, it revives the magic of shared moments, allowing families to reconnect over memories that make any festive occasion special. Here it’s a laddoo-eating contest, a cherished family tradition that brings the festival of lights alive once again”.



“The human connect fostered by technology has been brought forth during the time when Indians are bonding with their loved ones and reliving their memories. Samsung AI TV is more than just a piece of technology – it’s a perfect bridge that seamlessly connects our past with the present and rekindles the bond of love & togetherness. Samsung has always endeavoured to light up the festive moments and bring the whole family together,” said Mandeep Sharma, national head, Cheil India- Samsung Business.