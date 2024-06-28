Samsung’s print ad in the TOI newspaper uses QR code to plug its 'Circle to Search' feature

The brand has now taken a print route to ad a little more flair to its new offerings. In a front page print ad placed in the Times of India newspaper, readers are faced with an artful depiction of different cultural elements of the country, with the bold heading ‘Epic Search is Here’. The ad also contains a QR code, which invites users to buy the Samsung S24 Ultra with a video presentation of the feature. Also, the copy carries a note that says ‘Circle to Search with Google’, that is because the feature is essentially powered by Google.