SAVA Healthcare appoints WATConsult as digital marketing partner for SAVA Herbals

Speaking on the partnership, Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, chairman, SAVA Group said, “SAVA Healthcare has always believed in providing customers with the best quality pharmaceutical products. SAVA Herbals is an extension of the capabilities that we have built over the years in manufacturing herbal extracts of highest purity. We truly believe that our association with WATConsult will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote our brand’s philosophy of making life feel good.”