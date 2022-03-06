Save 'Appu' from a world filled with mountains of garbage, appeals HUL in new ad

Hindustan Unilever’s campaign draws attention to the seriousness of mixed waste disposal and the need for immediate action.
In India, tons of waste end up in landfills, rivers and oceans daily. While there are positive steps being taken towards developing waste management solutions, a lot more needs to be done when it comes to collective citizen action.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has launched a campaign to inspire individuals to segregate household waste at source, and ensure that waste stays out of the environment.
Through its child protagonist ‘Appu’, the campaign, titled ‘Bin Boy’, urges people to segregate waste at homes and residential societies. Through an engaging narrative, the campaign draws attention to the seriousness of mixed waste disposal and the need for immediate action.
The film shows Appu protesting in a unique way. He is seen sitting on an unsorted heap of waste in a dustbin, refusing to get out. This action surprises Appu’s parents, neighbours and the community at large. After repeated questioning, Appu says – if you don’t sort your waste into wet and dry at home, you’re putting my future into the trash bin. This comment startles everyone around and inspires Appu’s parents to separate the waste.
Speaking on the campaign Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever, said, "The need for urgent action on the issue of waste segregation has never been greater. At HUL, we recognise our role in this context, and have been working with leading agencies in the space and the government, to drive what is a simple, positive action that each of us could do."
"We work towards empowering communities to reach the goal of swachhata and a zero-waste circular economy. Children are the strongest advocates of change in society and are also the strongest drivers. We believe that our latest campaign, with a child protagonist, will inspire and unite citizens to create a waste-free, greener tomorrow."