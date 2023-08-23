Scitron launches new campaign, "Suno Khudki Karo Khudki" for fitness enthusiasts

Callisthenics is a full-body workout that can be done anywhere with no equipment. It's a very challenging sport. It's not just about being able to do a few tricks; it's about strength, endurance, and flexibility.

On the launch of the campaign Ravi Rohra, founder of Scitron affirmed "We are excited to launch the 'Suno Khudki Karo Khudki' campaign and we believe that everyone has the potential to achieve their fitness goals, and Scitron helps them reach their full potential. The campaign is a great reminder to listen to your inner voice and to do your own thing, which is so important to lead a happy life."

On the association in the campaign Kritarth Chauhan said, "I am proud to be a part of the 'Suno Khudki Karo Khudki' campaign. I believe that calisthenics is a great way to get fit and healthy, and I want to encourage more people to try it out. I also want to raise awareness about the fact that calisthenics is a legitimate sport that deserves more recognition. Calisthenics currently lacks recognition in national or international competitions as a legitimate sport on the global stage. However, it is important for everyone to understand that this sport has its own set of regulations and is one of the most intense in existence. I'm hoping that this campaign will change people's opinions on calisthenics and lead to its eventual entry into the Olympics. If that happens, I'm sure Scitron will undoubtedly be there to support me."