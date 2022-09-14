Scott Sports India signs Nupur Shikhare as Brand Ambassador

Jaymin Shah, managing director, Scott Sports India said, “In India, we are seeing a steep increase in a number of people adopting the Triathlon Lifestyle. With events like Ironman coming to India the sport is set to grow and go to the next level. At Scott, we have a rich Triathlon heritage and with the feedback from some of the top athletes in the sport, we create some of the most advanced bikes and equipment for Triathletes and Endurance Enthusiasts alike. Having Nupur on board as the brand ambassador allows us to collaborate with him in a more intrinsic manner because not only he is a strong athlete but also a fitness coach who follows the #NoShortcuts motto."