Sebamed rolls out ‘Never Give Up’ anthem composed by Shekhar Ravjiani

The brand has partnered with sports icons, like Deepa Malik, Manasi Joshi, Sania Nehwal and Sunil Chhetri, for its #BackToNormal digital campaign.
Sebamed, the leading German personal care brand that has been promoting the benefits of pH 5.5 (pH of normal skin), has partnered with singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani to encourage people to be resilient.
Through its latest #BackToNormal digital campaign, Sebamed aims to encourage people to take inspiration from real life heroes, who have fought their way and come back stronger.
The campaign starts with a song ‘Never Give Up’, which is written and composed by Ravjiani.
Joining this campaign are real life heroes, like Paralympians Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi; badminton player Sania Nehwal and footballer Sunil Chhetri. They have all faced tough challenges in their respective lives, but have bounced back stronger. These sports icons can be seen promoting the benefits of pH 5.5 on their social media, and also challenging their friends to check the pH levels in their soap.
Commenting on the campaign, Shashi Ranjan, country head, Sebamed, said, “… Sebamed, through its ‘Back to Normal’ campaign, inspires consumers to find their inner resilience and ability to bounce back stronger. We chose motivational voices that have won hearts all over the nation with their spirit to strike back. We hope this initiative will form a meaningful connection with our consumers, and encourage many more to find their normalcy, even amidst the chaos.”
It must be noted that Sebamed made headlines in early 2021 for ambushing its rival Hindustan Unilever’s soap brands, like Dove, Pears and Lux, in a 360-degree ad campaign, titled #SebamedScienceKiSuno.
Sebamed's earlier ad films highlighted that most beauty soaps have high pH levels, which are harmful for the skin. Sebamed maintains a ‘perfect’ pH level of 5.5. The campaign also pointed out at the traditional code of beauty soap advertising, where brands are recommended by movie stars.