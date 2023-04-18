Selected Homme launched their summer campaign ft. Saif Ali Khan

The film also highlights the textures and fabrics of the new range through interspersed close-up shots of key pieces from the collection while keeping the artistic value intact.
Selected Homme unveils their latest digital campaign starring Bollywood actor & Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan.
The ultimate definition of dapper and effortless style, Saif Ali Khan presents the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 Collection that spotlights classic and impeccable menswear fashion.
The campaign opens with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who expresses what timeless fashion and legacy mean to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals. When it comes to style, Saif is in pursuit of perfection, attention to detail , subtle brilliance, all characteristics of the SELECTED Man. Styled in the latest pieces by SELECTED HOMME, the film also highlights the textures and fabrics of the new range through interspersed close-up shots of key pieces from the collection while keeping the artistic value intact.
SELECTED HOMME’s new Spring Summer’23 range reiterates the importance of the right fit and attention to detail through high quality premium clothing that seamlessly takes one from day to night. All the pieces are versatile and apt for layering for the upcoming season. With an emphasis on tailoring, the new range spans polos, linen shirts, tailored blazers, t-shirts, trousers in an array of colours and prints thus catering to varied to sartorial needs. The new collection has launched in stores and also available online.