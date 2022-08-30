Senco Gold & Diamonds launches new campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly to promote DG Gold

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, “We introduced DG Gold, a digital platform for customers to buy, redeem and sell gold through our website mydigigold.com almost a year ago to this date. This new-age product was launched keeping in mind the extremely-aware Indian Millennials who not only know about various asset classes to invest in but also realise the benefits of saving early. Through this campaign, our national brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly will be seen in three different avatars, emphasising the key features of DG Gold - Instant Hassle-Free Transactions, Pure 24 Karat Gold, Full Security and Insurance. We are confident our customers will love this campaign and it will bring a smile on their faces seeing the humorous side of our beloved Dada. I would like to thank Joita Sen-Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds and the entire marketing team who collaborated with Bang On, our advertising agency to produce a very engaging set of commercials. I would also like to thank Dibyendu Baral, chief digital and innovation officer and our tech team for developing this new age product.”