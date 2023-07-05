Set Wet unveils New TVC #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai

Launched on 1st July 2023, the brand film ingeniously highlights how, in a world where first impressions matter, hairstyle plays a vital role in setting the right vibe. Set Wet's film showcases a relatable scenario where a young man, in a rush on his first day of work, forgets his ID card. Faced with a sticky situation, he reaches into his bag and finds Set Wet Gel, leading to a brilliant idea. As he styles his hair using Set Wet Gel, his appearance is completely transformed, instilling him with a newfound confidence. Walking into his workplace with an undeniable vibe of self-assurance, the young man leaves everyone in awe. Through fun and wit, the film powerfully conveys the importance of hair styling and its direct influence on the impression one makes. The key takeaway from the ad film is to inspire the audience to start styling their hair because #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai