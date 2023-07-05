Set Wet unveils New TVC #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai

With this campaign film, Set Wet inspires the youth of India to start styling their hair, encouraging them to set their vibe with their hairstyle.
Set Wet, men’s grooming brand from the house of Marico, has launched a captivating new TVC that aims at putting hair styling at the forefront of the grooming ritual of young Indian men. With the campaign message #ApniHairstyleHiApniVibeHai, Set Wet emphasizes the significance of hair styling in creating a lasting first impression and setting the right vibe from the get-go.
Launched on 1st July 2023, the brand film ingeniously highlights how, in a world where first impressions matter, hairstyle plays a vital role in setting the right vibe. Set Wet's film showcases a relatable scenario where a young man, in a rush on his first day of work, forgets his ID card. Faced with a sticky situation, he reaches into his bag and finds Set Wet Gel, leading to a brilliant idea. As he styles his hair using Set Wet Gel, his appearance is completely transformed, instilling him with a newfound confidence. Walking into his workplace with an undeniable vibe of self-assurance, the young man leaves everyone in awe. Through fun and wit, the film powerfully conveys the importance of hair styling and its direct influence on the impression one makes. The key takeaway from the ad film is to inspire the audience to start styling their hair because #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai
Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited, says, "As a leader in the hair styling category, Set Wet has always led the hair styling conversations amongst the youth of India and adapted to the changing trends. The new campaign #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai therefore speaks to the Gen Z consumer about the importance of hair styling as a key part of their grooming regime. Through the various legs of the campaign, Set Wet will continue to establish and emphasise this key message and actively engage with the target consumer through innovative marketing activations across touchpoints, where the consumer is already actively engaged."
As part of a comprehensive 360-activation plan, Set Wet has begun its campaign roll out of a digital, print, and on-ground campaign to empower young men in setting their vibe.
Production House: Chrome Pictures
Director: Roopali Singhal
Producer: Kush Malhotra & Daniel Amanna