Shangri-La Eros' celebrates modern brides in a new initiative

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi introduces "Brides of Shangri-La", focusing on the personal stories and journeys of modern brides. The initiative highlights each bride’s individuality in the hotel’s venues. The video features brides with different styles, focusing on the personal stories and emotions behind their weddings.

The video highlights the hotel’s venues, including the Shangri-La Ballroom, alfresco lawns, and Zahara. Each space offers a distinct setting for different events, from large weddings to smaller functions. The hotel also provides locations for pre-wedding shoots.

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi’s wedding experts collaborate with couples to create personalised celebrations. Their culinary team and focus on details ensure a smooth event, whether large or small, tailored to each couple's preferences.

“This campaign honours the diversity and individuality of modern brides while celebrating the beauty of personal journeys,” says Abhishek Sadhoo, general manager of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. “With Brides of Shangri-La, we aim to reimagine wedding experiences by blending timeless traditions with the evolving tastes and aspirations of the new generation. Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is where every couple’s dream day is brought to life with heartfelt care and exquisite detail.”